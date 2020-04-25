Trading Post – April 25

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘72 International Formal cub tractor – $2,400 – ph #: 618-697-7740

————-

Craftsman riding lawn mower 

Four Stihl lawn mower hoods – $30 all – ph #: 837-9005

————-

Chevy turbo transmission – $100

‘65 & ‘67 Volkswagon vans – $10,000 both – ph #: 576-7405

————-

‘91 Mazda pickup – ph #: 573-270-0204

————-

Buying: swing set w/slide – ph #: 264-2947

————-

Buying: mini bike – ph #: 667-5540

————-

Buying: tire for Massey Ferguson tractor – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Buying: retro porch glider – ph #: 334-7091

————-

Poulan Pro riding lawn tractor – $100 – ph #: 576-0030

————-

Buying: children’s swing set – ph #: 573-275-4415

————-

John Deere lawn tractor – $1,300 – ph #: 573-380-7715

————-

‘55 Chevy car parts – $100 all

‘59 John Deere 630 tractor – ph #: 573-820-5472

————-

Steel wheel sickle mower

Steel wheel tractor

Buying: windmill stand – ph #: 573-450-5312

————-

Lifesize decorative statues – ph #: 573-450-5401

————-

TV entertainment center – $25

Two 26 in bicycles – $25 each – ph #: 270-9582

————-

Buying: revolver or .22 long rifle – ph #: 573-450-1862

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: