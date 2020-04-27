04-26-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 47 positive cases of COVID19, 26 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 1,147 people with 26 positive cases in Cape County. SoutheastHealth has tested 309 people with 6 positive cases in Cape County. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 44 people in Cape County with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 15 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 25 are female and 22 are male. 11 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 18 are in the City of Cape, and 18 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 17 are from close-contact to a known case, and 22 are unknown. 8 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 4

Butler – 26

Carter – 3

Dunklin – 20

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 23

New Madrid – 9

Pemiscot – 17

Perry – 41

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 5

Scott – 61

Stoddard – 19

Wayne – 0