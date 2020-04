Due to COVID-19, the 35th Annual Kow Pasture Klassic has been canceled which was scheduled for May 2. The Kow Pasture Klassic has been held at Schindler’s Tavern for years at a man-made 9-hole golf course behind the Tavern and St. Lawrence Parish. The funds raised over the past 35 years benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center in Sikeston and the Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!