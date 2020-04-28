Allegation of Misconduct from Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board

The Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board has determined that an allegation of inappropriate physical/sexual misconduct involving Father Gary Carr meets the criteria for publication. The allegation involves a male, now an adult, who recently reported that nearly 30 years ago, when he was then between the ages of 10-13 years old, Father Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him. This report has been forwarded to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred. Father Carr was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982 by then-Bishop Bernard F. Law. Father Carr was placed on Administrative Leave and restricted in his priestly ministry by Bishop James V. Johnston in 2008.

