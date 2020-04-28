Emergency Road Aid Funds Awarded to Ballard County

The Ballard County Fiscal Court will receive $5,440 in county road aid emergency funds for repairs to a damaged drainage structure on Bondurant Road.

The repairs will make travel safer for Ballard County residents, commuters, and farmers who regularly travel Bondurant Road.

The emergency funds, authorized on April 6, 2020, are to assist with the repair of a culvert located on Bondurant Road (CR 1106) about 4/10s of a mile east of KY 473.

Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper says the culvert was severely damaged by flash flooding on March 21st.

The KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid withholds a percentage of funding for cities and counties specifically to assist with emergency repairs and maintenance.

The Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for all phases of the repair work. A check will be issued directly to the county.

