Islamic Center arson arrest
Yesterday evening, a suspect was arrested in connection to the structure fire that occurred on Friday at the Islamic Center on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. 42-year-old Nicholas Proffitt, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested without incident and he is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A no-bond warrant has been issued for him for 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree arson, and 1st-degree property damage which is enhanced because he was knowingly motivated to do so. His motive was related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.