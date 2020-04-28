Missouri’s local health departments will get help with tracing exposures

One of the criteria for opening gatherings is being able to track people who have been exposed and let them know. That is often up to local health departments, who need resources. State Health Director Randall Williams says he is committed to helping. He also says the state numbers are trending down, a request of the federal government before re-opening the state for increased business.

Williams says a recent surge was because of a backlog of private lab results reported all-at-once.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!