MO Board of Education discusses classes next fall

A new state statute requires K through 12 schools to start August 24th or later this fall, unless the Missouri Board of Education waives the requirement. During Monday’s meeting, Board President Charlie Shields discussed whether schools should get the choice to shift the start of the school year earlier in the fall, in light of the coronavirus.

Shields is the CEO of Truman Medical Center in Kansas City and is a former Missouri Senate president. The board plans to revisit the discussion during next month’s meeting.

