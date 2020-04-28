Southern Seven Reports Two More Recovered and Six New Cases in Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms two more individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Southern Seven

region: One is from Pulaski County. The other is from Union County. This brings the total number of recovered individuals, to date,

with COVID-19 to 11.

Southern Seven confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. A female in her 50’s from Alexander County. A

female in her 30’s from Johnson County. A male in his 30’s from Massac County. Two males from Pulaski County, both in their 20’s.

And one male in his 40’s from Union County. All persons are being isolated.

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is

reporting a total of 37 cases and no deaths.

The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 3

Hardin: 1

Johnson: 4 (2 recoveries)

Massac: 4 (3 recoveries)

Pulaski: 17 (5 recoveries)

Union: 8 (1 recovery)



