If you have not yet received your government stimulus check, the IRS might need some information from you. IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says the agency has a tool on its website that will expedite the process if you’re still looking for that check.

If you’ve recently filed a tax return, you’ve likely already received your check. If not, make sure the IRS can direct deposit that check into a banking or checking account.

