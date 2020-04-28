Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a police report, in the dark days of quarantine, a Florida Woman yesterday brought a little holiday spirit into her home by allegedly battering a male victim with a candy cane.

Cops say that 35-year-old Christina Zicuis got into an argument early Saturday morning with the victim inside a Clearwater residence. The couple quarreled “about Christina’s daughter who is not alive.”

The dispute turned violent when Zicuis stabbed the victim in the arm with a pen, causing him to depart the home. Zicuis then allegedly chased the man into the front yard and tossed a brick, which missed him.

Zicuis then “threw a candy cane at the victim’s left arm, causing bruising and swelling to his elbow,” reported a Clearwater cop who listed “CANDY” as the weapon wielded by Zicuis. She was arrested on felony battery and aggravated assault charges since she has a prior conviction for battery on a law enforcement officer.