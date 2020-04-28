After being cooped up for weeks during the COVID 19 pandemic, warmer weather and the need for continued social distancing could find many more motorcycles on our roadways this spring and summer. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety want to remind you to “Watch for Motorcycles” in order to help prevent motorcycle crashes, deaths and injuries on Missouri roadways. This awareness campaign will run during the month of May and on holidays through the summer. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following tips to drivers on how to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Motorcyclists must also take precautions to remain safe on the road. Motorcyclists can increase their safety by following these steps:

Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.

Obey all traffic laws and be properly licensed and trained.

Wear brightly colored clothes and reflective tape to increase visibility.

Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.

Never ride distracted or impaired.

Anticipate the moves of other drivers and be extra cautious of road conditions and debris.

Experts recommend riders also complete motorcycle training before getting out on the road. There are 23 training locations in Missouri. You can find the one nearest you at www.mmsp.org. For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com or find us on social media at Save MO Lives.

