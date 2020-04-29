Bingo World Closure Continuation Update
Notre Dame Regional High School Bingo and Optimist Bingo have decided to continue the suspension of their regularly scheduled bingos until the end of May. They will reevaluate their decision 48 hours prior to the next regularly scheduled Bingos on June 3rd and 6th. Once they resume the regularly scheduled Bingos, Progressives will resume at the same ball count and amount they were at when play was suspended. Any gift certificates expiration dates will be extended the
length of time of suspended play.