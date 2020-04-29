Missouri House Expected to Give Final Approval to $34.9 Billion State Operating Budget on Wednesday

Missouri’s House Budget Committee chairman expects the 163-member chamber to give final approval of the state operating budget today in Jefferson City. Republican Cody Smith tells House colleagues they’ll likely return to the Capitol this summer, for a special session on another supplemental budget.

The House gave initial approval of the proposed $34.9 billion budget on Monday. It contains about $10 billion in general revenue, $14 billion in federal funding, and another $10 billion in other funds.

