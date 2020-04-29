Some MO restaurants gear up to reopen on Monday

After a one-month break due to the coronavirus, some Missouri restaurants are preparing to reopen on Monday. During the governor’s press conference yesterday, Greg Hunsucker of the Missouri Restaurant Association says restaurants are ready to get back to business in a safe and responsible way.

Other Missouri businesses, churches, and public gathering places are also getting ready for Monday’s reopening. Stay-at-home restrictions remain in place for other Missouri communities, including in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

