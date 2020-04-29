Southern Seven Reports Five Recovered and No New Cases in Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) confirms five more individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region: one is from Hardin County, one is from Pulaski County, and three are from Union County. This brings the total number of recovered individuals, to date, with COVID-19 to 16. Southern Seven confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. Currently, they are reporting a total of 37 cases and no deaths. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties is 3 in Alexander County, 1 in Hardin County, 4 in Johnson County, 4 in Massac County, 17 in Pulaski County, and 8 in Union County. Hardin County has had 1 recovery, Johnson County has had 2, Massac County has had 3, Pulaski County has had 6, and Union County has had 4.

