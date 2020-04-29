Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau
The Southeast Missourian reports that a suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police yesterday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. 22-year-old Hannah Durham, of Jefferson City, was arrested in relation to the shooting. Officers responded to the area at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot by a gun, and a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was found. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Durham is being held at the Cape Girardeau jail on a $50,000 bond warrant on charges of second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.