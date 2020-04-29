The governor-appointed working group recommends millions to counties from the CARES Act

A bipartisan team of lawmakers and agency heads is helping stay on top of massive amounts of federal money coming into Missouri for coping with COVID-19. The working group appointed by the governor’s first major move yesterday was to clear $500 million in CARES Act funding to be spread out among counties and St. Louis City. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick chairs the group

The checks could get to the counties in about a week, once the governor approves the spending.

