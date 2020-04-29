Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After cops found a pair of firearms and a Kevlar vest in his SUV, a Florida Man disavowed ownership of the weapons, claiming he had sold the vehicle “to his cousin John Wick.” Responding early to a 9-1-1 call about a domestic violence incident, cops questioned 27-year-old Getro Gelin at his residence in Port St. Lucie.

A woman told police that Gelin shoved her to the ground and threatened her with a firearm. After the victim said that Gelin may have hidden the gun in his Porsche SUV, cops searched the vehicle and recovered a Glock 21 pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, and a bulletproof vest.

When asked about the guns in the auto, Gelin “replied he had sold the Porsche to his cousin John Wick.” Gelin subsequently “stated he lied about the name, but that he would not reveal his cousin’s name.” “John Wick” is the title character in a blood- and bullet-soaked movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves. Gelin was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

