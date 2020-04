Some Missouri businesses are preparing to reopen Monday. Labor Department Director Anna Hui says Missourians who are afraid of going back to work due to the coronavirus will not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Hui says the department is working to launch a portal that will allow businesses to submit information about employees who refuse to return to work.

