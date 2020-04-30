COVID-19/Missouri Weekly Update: 4/27 Public Health Reminders

Missouri’s Stay at Home order lifts on May 3, 2020. As Missouri enters the last full week under the statewide order, The One for All Missouri campaign reminds Missourians that “reopening” will take time and this will be a gradual process from community to community.

Once statewide stay-at-home orders are lifted, there will be a gradual process of returning to normal and moving about in public freely.

Physical distancing and other safety practices like staying at home will likely need to continue for some time to make sure there is not a new increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The actions we all take in the days ahead will impact the number of infections in the coming weeks and months and how long it will take to recover. It’s possible that we could see an increase in COVID-19 cases once stay-at-home orders and other restrictions are lifted. If so, states and counties may need to re-issue stay-at-home orders or put other limitations in place.

The more we stay at home, follow physical distancing guidelines, and continue other actions like washing our hands, the sooner we will be able to return to a more familiar way of life.

This transition will be different for every community. The best guidance on what to do will come from local public health experts. Check with your local public health department for guidance.

During each of the different phases of re-entry we urge at risk populations like older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (like asthma, lung disease, diabetes, or heart disease) to remain home as much as possible since people can still be exposed to COVID-19.

For more information about how to #stopthespread, visit our website at oneforallmo.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. One for All Missouri campaign representatives are available to discuss in more detail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!