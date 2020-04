A fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday near Cape County Park South when a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 61 left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned. 19-year-old Blake Crowson, of Cape Girardeau was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and died as a result of the injuries.

