Officer-Involved Shooting in Sikeston

Early yesterday morning, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a residence at Dorothy Street in Sikeston after a call regarding a person being shot. Around 2:30 a.m., while officers were processing the scene and obtaining information, the suspect approached the residence. Officers made contact with them and the situation escalated when the suspect refused to follow verbal commands. A use of force was utilized when officers discharged their weapons and the individual sustained gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County coroner. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continue to investigate this incident.

