County Coronavirus Team Update

As the Governor’s Stay Home Missouri order expiries May 3, more Cape Girardeau County businesses, community facilities, restaurants, and other places are expected to reopen as soon as Monday, and each has the autonomy to choose when and how under certain state guidelines outlined on the showmestrong.mo.com website.

The Cape Girardeau County joint coronavirus response team has been offering guidance through the news media and partner agency contacts and social media accounts.

More detailed plans are expected to be released later today by various public entities regarding their own facilities. An updated joint resolution from the County Health Department and local governments reinforcing the Governor’s existing guidelines will be adopted next Monday.

