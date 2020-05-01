Energy assistance program extended to May 31 for Ameren Missouri customers whose income has been affected by the coronavirus

For Ameren Missouri customers who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is help in sight when it comes to your electric and natural gas statement. Ameren Missouri is encouraging customers to apply for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is administered by the Missouri Department of Social Services and was recently expanded in the national CARES Act. The changes in the program are intended to help those who are struggling to pay their energy bills because of lost wages or reduced hours because of the coronavirus. The application period for the LIHEAP heating program has been extended to May 31st, and offers a one-time payment of up to $300 for a heating bill from November 2019 through May 31, 2020. LIHEAP also includes an Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP), which helps pay up to $800 toward fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off or at risk of disconnection.

To be eligible, customers must:

Be responsible for paying home heating costs.

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.

Have a household income less than 135% of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four).

Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.

To apply for one or both programs, you will need to provide copies of income documentation, such as paystubs for the current month or current award letter, a letter from your employer on letterhead stating how your employment status has been impacted by the coronavirus, a recent heating bill, a payment reminder letter (to qualify for ECIP) and copies of Social Security cards for all members of the household, in addition to completing the application form. Find more information and an application at dss.mo.gov/fsd/energy-assistance .

Customers who are not eligible for LIHEAP and ECIP still have options from Ameren Missouri to manage their account:

Down Payment Flexibility – Allows customers to make a down payment toward their energy statement, then spread their remaining balance over 12 months.

– Allows customers to make a down payment toward their energy statement, then spread their remaining balance over 12 months. Alerts – Stay up-to-date regarding bills and service with text and email alerts.

– Stay up-to-date regarding bills and service with text and email alerts. Pick A Due Date – Pick A Due Date lets customers pick the day of the month that is most convenient to pay an Ameren energy bill.

– Pick A Due Date lets customers pick the day of the month that is most convenient to pay an Ameren energy bill. Low Income Weatherization Assistance – Reduce energy bills by weatherizing a home. Income-eligible customers can call the United Way at 211 to learn about weatherization assistance agencies in an area.

– Reduce energy bills by weatherizing a home. Income-eligible customers can call the United Way at 211 to learn about weatherization assistance agencies in an area. Budget Billing Plan – Customers’ annual energy bill is averaged over the past year, and a fixed amount is billed each month making it easy to budget energy dollars for the year.

– Customers’ annual energy bill is averaged over the past year, and a fixed amount is billed each month making it easy to budget energy dollars for the year. Energy Efficiency Rebates – A variety of energy-efficiency rebates and offers are available to help reduce your energy usage. Visit AmerenMissouriSavings.com for program details.

For a complete list of energy assistance programs, visit AmerenMissouri.com/energyassistance .

