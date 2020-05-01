Friday, May 1st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A dark, hooded figure may soon be descending on Florida beaches. And he hopes to scare away beachgoers flocking to the sand amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Uhlfelder, an attorney in Santa Rosa, plans to dress up as the Grim Reaper starting today (Friday).

Shrouded in a black robe and wielding a terrifying scythe, Uhlfelder is hoping the menacing getup will ward off visitors as parts of the Sunshine State – including beaches and parks – begin to reopen.

“Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely,” Uhlfelder said on Twitter. “The answer is absolutely yes.”

According to the latest available data from the Florida Department of Health, the state has more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,200 deaths and more than 5,400 hospitalizations.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!