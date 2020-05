The Missouri Democratic Party will be holding its 2020 Democratic State Convention virtually, a first for the oldest Democratic Party west of the Mississippi. The online convention will kick off on June 13 with a live digital event, and voting will occur by online and mail-in balloting until June 19.

