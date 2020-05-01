Missouri State Highway Patrol Resumes All Written Driver Examinations Effective May 4

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume written testing for all classes of licenses and commercial driver license skills testing (pre-trip, basic, and road).

However, non-CDL road testing is not included in this phase of service reinstatement.

Those requiring the skills test for a CDL should note special priority is being given to applicants who have already passed a portion of the CDL skills test, applicants who had a CDL appointment scheduled prior to the suspension of testing last month, school bus operators over the age of 70 requiring annual testing, and applicants with other essential needs. When CDL applicants schedule an appointment, an examiner will review a COVID-19 acknowledgment form, and advise the applicant to wear a face covering during testing and arrive in a sanitized vehicle.

Applicants should wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.

The Patrol’s website will be updated with a list of designated drivers testing locations, days of service, hours of operation and phone numbers prior to May 4.

