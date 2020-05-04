5-3-2020 Cape County COVID19 Daily Update

As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday, there are 49 positive cases of COVID19, 33 recoveries, and 1 death in Cape Girardeau County. St. Francis Medical Center has tested 1,478 people with 28 positive cases. SoutheastHealth has tested 401 people with 6 positive cases. Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 49 people in Cape County with no positive cases. Other Cape County providers have tested 15 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 26 are female and 23 are male. 11 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 20 are in the City of Cape, and 18 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 19 are from close-contact to a known case, and 22 are unknown. 8 have been hospitalized. All the cases are in the age range of up to 90 years old.

Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 4 (2 recoveries)

Butler – 26

Carter – 3 (1 death)

Dunklin – 23 (2 deaths)

Iron – 2

Madison – 1

Mississippi – 29

New Madrid – 10

Pemiscot – 32 (1 death)

Perry – 43 (35 recoveries)

Reynolds – 2

Ripley – 5

Scott – 76 (23 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Stoddard – 20

Wayne – 0

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!