600 South New Madrid investigation

Sikeston DPS officers were called to 600 S New Madrid on Sunday evening around 9 pm in reference to an unresponsive subject. Police and South Scott County Ambulance responded and found the person deceased. The Scott County Coroner, Scott Amick, was contacted and took possession of the body.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Jared Tipler from Sikeston. The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and are continuing the investigation. It appears Tipler was assaulted and died from the injuries. Police are actively interviewing individuals to attempt to develop a timeline for the victim and gathering any information that may lead to a suspect.



Police are asking for anyone with more information to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.

