Cape County Guidelines for Reopening

Following are Local Recommendations and Guidance for Cape Girardeau County Businesses and Citizens, provided by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cape Girardeau County Commission and cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson in conjunction with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons’s “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan” beginning May 4, 2020.

Follow the “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan” and Frequently Asked Questions: https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions

Phases of Reopening Guidelines

Phase I:

Community-level physical distancing measures to “slow the spread.” Increase access to diagnostic testing Increase Public Health and medical system capacities

Phase II:

Rapid Diagnostic testing capacity is sufficient to test, at a minimum, all people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as close contacts The healthcare system is able to safely care for all patients, including having appropriate PPE for healthcare workers There is sufficient Public Health capacity to conduct contact tracing for all new cases and their close contacts

Recommended Reopening Process

Businesses and organizations can begin a process of reopening with the following guiding principles and modifications:

Guiding Safety Principles Recommendations

Activities can be broken down into the following major categories:

A. Essential

B. Personal Services including non-urgent healthcare

C. Retail

D. Restaurant and food services

E. Bars and mass gatherings including sports events and public gatherings Any individual or employer should adhere to the current principles of social distancing, handwashing, and universal masking regardless of what activity category they find themselves in. Guidance from CDC as well as new regulatory guidance form OSHA requires business owners to take engineering and administrative control steps to protect patrons and employees. Failure to do so not only increases disease risk to employees but also to the community as a whole and likely carries a significant financial risk for non-compliance. Business owners and employers are highly encouraged to educate themselves about these new regulations and expectations. OSHA Guidelines: https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf

The following are suggestions to help mitigate risk in specific categories. An organization may have activities that are in different categories.

Essential: Maintain current operations with engineering controls such as sneeze and cough shields, universal masking, appropriate glove, and other specific PPE as required. Review administrative controls to make sure risk is reduced through activities such as segregation of workers and visitors into risk categories. Continue to follow CDC and OSHA guidelines for essential services. Personal Services: Personal services such as accounting, legal services, nail and hair salon, and non-urgent healthcare can be defined as those activities which can be performed by appointment only. Typically, they are a one on one interaction. Social distancing can occur. They can be performed with a mask on both the patron and service provider. Work areas can be designed to maintain social distancing and simple operating changes can occur to minimize public gathering. Scheduling is important as clients should not be held in waiting rooms together. Retail transactions such as check in or out should be performed with engineering controls in place, such as behind a sliding glass window or other cough and sneeze shield. Many trade and professional organizations have helpful guidelines available. Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) has issued rules for non-urgent healthcare that can be found at https://www.cms.gov/files/document/covid-flexibility-reopen-essential-non-covid-services.pdf Retail stores excluding restaurants: Retail stores excluding restaurants: Retail infers dealing with the public in an open-door manner. In essence the customer is free to walk in whenever they desire. Risk involves two classes, retail staff, and patrons. OSHA has specific guidance for worker safety for COVID-19. Staff should maintain social distancing when able and universal mask-wearing is required by employees. In some circumstances, N95 respirator use is required. Patrons should have free and easy access to hand sanitizer. The number of patrons in an establishment should be limited to make sure patrons can maintain 6 feet of social distancing guidelines. Checkout lines and space should be clearly marked to allow for social distancing and enough check out areas staffed to reduce wait times to a minimum is encouraged. Environmental controls must include frequent cleaning and disinfection of public spaces such as public restrooms as well as counters and display spaces. Again, judicious use of cough and sneeze shields at transaction areas is warranted. Money is dirty, those that handle it should have access to handwashing facilities and / or hand sanitizer must be readily available. Restaurants, Bars, and food services: Restaurants and food services: The Missouri Restaurant Association has issued guidelines that Cape County Health Center feels should be followed. Social distancing is to be maintained and instructions for buffet and self-serve areas, in particular, should be noted those areas should remain closed. If at all possible, in-dining should be done by reservation only. Gathering in large groups around a bar or sitting in a waiting area crowded together with other patrons must not occur. We feel that servers and other staff should adhere to universal masking guidelines. Consideration of using a single checkout point with engineering controls similar to retail transactions should be considered to reduce exposure to service staff. Busing should be done by designated individuals wearing masks and gloves and tableware and utensils should be handled as infected material until processed through dishwashing with a sanitizer cycle. Public restrooms must be frequently cleaned and disinfected and handwashing and sanitizer easily accessible by staff and patrons. Foodservice in hotels and motels should follow the same general principles.

Special attention should be given to mass gatherings and recreational activities the ability to provide adequate social distancing in a limited environmental space.

Mass Gatherings: While a number of Public Health measures can be implemented in the planning and operational phases of a mass gathering, it is recommended at this time to cancel or postpone community mass gatherings. A number of factors have gone into making this recommendation, including the high density of individuals often in attendance in confined spaces, the new formation of clusters as people often travel from outside locations to attend, and the age of the group gathering. Recreational activities: Team sports, spectator sporting events, and public swimming pools remain unadvisable. Individual recreational activities such as hunting, running, golfing, biking, hiking, and tennis where social distancing can easily be maintained are encouraged.

Special circumstances:

Faith-based organizations: This is a special and unique circumstance that is very important to the fabric of any community. Each organization must take into account its unique mix of members and attendees as well as its capability to provide the social distancing, handwashing, and universal masking as guidelines suggest. The type of meeting and event to be held must be prioritized against the risk it imposes on the

congregation and the community. Churches should endorse a statement that encourages high-risk individuals, particularly the elderly, to remain at home until such time as a vaccine is available. Governmental public activities: By design, our government is meant to be an open and public function. Most entities have shifted to meeting platforms that allow public participation and interaction and that process should continue for the foreseeable future. Some functions can be performed as personal services, by appointment. Other services are more retail in nature and the guidance for retail establishments is suggested. Voting will require additional process controls as well as engineering controls to enforce social distancing but should be able to be performed with little impact on the voter. Court activities should be encouraged to use distancing measures such as remote video conferencing where possible. Jury trials require the ability to perform social distancing for the jury as well as the parties involved. Teleconferencing and video capability to allow the public to observe proceedings need to be in place. Again, public restrooms will need frequent cleaning and disinfection. Long term care facilities: Nursing homes and assisted living facilities should follow CDC and CMS guidance and remain closed to visitation. Temperature screening: Temp screening of employees and the public is a useful tool when used appropriately to identify individuals who may be sick. It does not identify just COVID-19 patients but does provide some degree of enforcement of the “stay home if you are sick” guidance. Temperature screening coupled with a questionnaire is an effective tool to keep potentially infectious employees from coming to work and infecting others. Positive antibody test: There is not enough information available to suggest the presence of IgG antibodies alone confers immunity or makes an individual a zero-risk person for work or play.

In summary, each of us has a responsibility to others in our family, workplace, and community. Do not take unwarranted risks. Do not require others to take unwarranted risks. If you are over 65 years of age, even more so if 80 years old, then stay at home and reduce your risk. If you have diabetes regardless of your age stay at home as much as possible and when out take all available precautions to limit your exposure. For all others, practice social distancing as much as possible, wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your hands away from your face. Use common sense and do not needlessly put yourself or others at risk.

Phase III:

A time when an effective therapeutic or vaccine is available

Concurrent / On-Going Phase:

Rebuilding Readiness for the Next Pandemic

Infectious Disease Task Force: Maintain an on-going functional Task Force in order to forecast emerging Infectious Diseases Continue to update and evaluate the public about current risks and recommended mitigating procedures and steps.

Guidance Resources:

Restaurants

https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/best-practices-retail-food-stores-restaurants-and-food-pick-updelivery-services-during-covid-19

https://www.morestaurants.org/uploads/1/1/3/9/113932027/mra_statement_on_show-me_strong_recovery_plan_-_phase_1_-_final.pdf

Salons and Barbers- Georgia Cosmetology Board Safety Guidelines

https://sos.ga.gov/PLB/acrobat/Forms/28%20Safety%20Guidelines%20for%20Return%20to%20Work%20-%20COVID19.pdf

Mass gatherings – CDC and John Hopkins

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/index.html

Faith-based organizations

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/3-17-20-faith-and-community-based-covid-19-faq.pdf

Additional Resources:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/face-covering-guidance.pdf

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/economic-reopening.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/parks-rec/park-administrators.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/pdf/Reopening_America_Guidance.pdf

https://www.cms.gov/files/document/4220-covid-19-long-term-care-facility-guidance.pdf

https://www.cms.gov/files/document/covid-flexibility-reopen-essential-non-covid-services.pdf

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!