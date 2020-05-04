Capitol Dome Lit Blue in Honor of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

In honor of Missouri’s law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue throughout the weekend. This year, organizers of the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service were not able to hold the traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Board organized a small ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the north side of the Capitol on Thursday evening. This year, two names were added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor for those who died in the line of duty:

Wayne M. Niedenberg – On June 6, 2019, Lakeshire Police Department Chief Wayne M. Niedenberg was en route to his home when he came across a rollover crash. He radioed for assistance and provided aid to the crash victims. He then suffered a fatal heart attack after arriving at his home.

Michael V. Langsdorf – On June 23, 2019, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael V. Langsdorf responded to investigate a call about a man attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston business. During a struggle, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and fatally shot Officer Langsdorf.

