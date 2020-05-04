Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to Rising Floodwaters

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to rising floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing. The ferry halted service about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The river was at 44.6 at 8 a.m., with a forecast rise to 45.5 ft. and stay there for about five days before falling slowly. Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed until about May 9 or 10. The closure could be longer if there is substantial rainfall upstream this week. You can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!