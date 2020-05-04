Governor Parson’s Schedule for May 4 – 8, 2020
This week, Governor Mike Parson will continue holding daily briefings Monday – Friday at 3 p.m. to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in Missouri. Governor Parson will be joined by various Cabinet members and subject matter experts.
The briefings will continue to be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page, and pictures will be available on the Governor’s Flickr page.
On Monday, May 4, Governor Parson will also travel to Joplin and Springfield for various “Show Me Strong” Recovery visits. Governor Parson will visit CDL Electric Company and Red Racks Thrift Store in Joplin. In Springfield, he will visit Bass Pro Shops and Cox Medical Center South.
Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8, 2020
Governor Parson to hold daily COVID-19 briefings
When: 3:00 p.m.
Where: Governor’s Office – Room 216
State Capitol
Monday, May 4, 2020
Governor Parson to visit CDL Electric Company
When: 8:00 – 8:25 a.m.
Where: 602 South Michigan Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
Governor Parson to visit Red Racks Thrift Store
When: 8:30 – 8:55 a.m.
Where: 3132 S. Rangeline Rd. Suite B, Joplin, MO 64801
Governor Parson to visit Bass Pro Shops
When: 10:05 – 10:30 a.m.
Where: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807
Governor Parson to visit Cox Medical Center South
When: 10:40 – 11:00 a.m.
Where: 3801 S. National Ave., Springfield, MO 65807