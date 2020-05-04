Lipke, Beussink appointed to judgeships in 32nd judicial district court

On Friday, Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable Scott Lipke as Circuit Judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Michael Gardner to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Judge Lipke, of Jackson, is currently serving as an Associate Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Parson also appointed Alan Beussink as Associate Circuit Judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the departure of the Honorable Scott Thomsen. Beussink, of Leopold, currently serves as a partner at the law firm Whiffen and Beussink.

