Parson responds to Medicaid expansion effort turning in 350k signatures

A Medicaid expansion effort in Missouri has turned in nearly 350,000 initiative petition signatures, roughly twice as many as required. The Healthcare for Missouri campaign wants to put another 230,000 low-income adults on government-funded health care. Governor Parson expects the state’s Medicaid rolls to increase without expanding eligibility due to the increase in unemployment. Parson also says the state cannot afford to boost eligibility.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for verifying the signatures to determine whether the initiative will go on the November ballot.

