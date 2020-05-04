Public Health Officials Announce 2,994 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease 5-3-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 2,994 new

cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1

female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, including 2,618 deaths, in 97 counties in

Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past

24 hours, laboratories have processed 19,417 specimens for a total of 319,313.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For

health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email

dph.sick@illinois.gov.

