Saluting our 2020 Graduates!

Congratulations to all graduating seniors! Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, it’s a big moment, and we are so proud of you. Unfortunately, many of you won’t be able to be honored in person. With that in mind, the stations of Rover Radio are hosting a virtual graduation on Monday, May 18! School representatives from various high schools in southeast Missouri will be in-studio to read off graduating senior names and highlight any stand-out students. You’ll be able to hear it all starting at 8:15am on May 18 on KZIM-KSIM and K103. You’ll then hear the names on our social media, too!

Congrats to the class of 2020 from Saint Francis Healthcare System, Kasten Pools and Hot Tubs, EBO MD and KZIM-KSIM!

