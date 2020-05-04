Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash resigns post

A review of a deadly accident on Feb. 29th has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer. Sikeston DPS was informed Thursday the reconstruction of the accident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was finalized. The crash occurred after 9 p.m. on Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston as a westbound vehicle driven by off-duty Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper ran a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by 24-year-old Christopher Cohen head-on. Cohen’s passenger, 22-year-old Abigail Cohen, was killed in the accident. DPS director Jim McMillen met with a supervisor of the major crash team and reviewed the findings, noting the incident is still being investigated by Patrol but the crash details are complete. After reviewing the facts and circumstance, McMillen met with Cooper, who submitted his resignation, which the city accepted and was effective immediately. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation is still ongoing.

