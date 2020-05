State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick joined Gov. Parson yesterday in saying a share of $520 million is available to counties who did the paperwork.

Seven counties have not submitted their paperwork yet and there is a deadline. Governor Parson says there is a short window of time between when the state gets CARES Act money and turn around the funds to agencies.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!