Missouri’s mental health workers go the extra mile during coronavirus pandemic

Missouri’s community mental health centers and substance misuse providers serve more than 130,000 people annually. State Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer says the providers have taken on another important role during the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Missouri’s developmental disability providers, they support more than 15,000 people annually in a variety of settings. Stringer says some direct care workers have left their families and temporarily moved in with their clients to protect the individuals from exposure to the coronavirus.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!