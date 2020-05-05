MO Senate passes bill that would ban vaping within school buildings and buses

The Missouri Senate could soon consider whether to ban the use of electronic cigarettes within the state’s school buildings and buses. A Senate committee has passed a bill that would require such restrictions. During a public hearing, Senator Jeanie Riddle said students have been creative in hiding their vaping products.

The bill would let school boards decide whether to allow smoking and vaping in designated areas on school grounds.

