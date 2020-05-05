Monday afternoon storm causes widespread damage

Damage to homes and cities in Southeast Missouri has been reported following yesterday’s thunderstorms. There were several incidents reported in Gideon, ranging from structure damage, homes losing their roofs, and trees blocking Main Street. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the tornado that touched down in Gideon. Road blockage was also reported along Highway 158 near Harviel. Authorities have also reported a possible train derailment in Campbell. There have also been reports of multiple downed trees and power lines, as well as residence damage in Butler County. Residents will be hard at work clearing the recent storms damage on top of the incidents caused by Sunday’s thunderstorms, which resulted in about 12,000 houses losing their power, and caused extensive damage across multiple counties.

