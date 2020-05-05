Police pursuit ends near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; driver remains at large

The Southeast Missourian reports that a vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on Broadway near Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle failed to yield and drove east through the city, eventually crossing into Illinois over the Emerson bridge. The driver left the roadway on Illinois Route 146 south of East Cape Girardeau and west of McClure, Illinois, and fled on foot. The driver has not been captured and you are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 with any information.

