Southern Seven Confirms First COVID-19 Related Death in the Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports the first death of a resident of the Southern Seven region who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 80’s from Union County. Southern Seven confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Twelve individuals are from Union County and one from Massac County. All are being isolated. Currently, there is a total of 64 cases and 1 death. S7HD reports 5 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. One is from Union County, one is from Alexander County, and three are from Pulaski County. Currently, there are 27 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

