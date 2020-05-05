Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 44-year-old Arnold, Missouri man was arrested after he reportedly punctured a tire on a car parked at an apartment in Arnold. The man allegedly told police he damaged the tire because the car was making sexual advances toward him.

Police were called to the apartment complex at about 8:00 p.m. on March 30th because the man was holding a hammer and yelling at the unoccupied car, a 2015 Chrysler 200. The car’s driver-side back tire was punctured with a screwdriver.

The man also reportedly told police the owner of the car was assaulting him telepathically and trying to control his mind. The car had Illinois dealer plates on it, and the owner had not been located as of April 15th.

The suspect was transported by Rock Township Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for evaluation. He allegedly threatened paramedics in the ambulance and a doctor at the hospital. Arnold Police will seek a charge against the man through the Arnold Municipal Court for second-degree property damage.

