U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight Thursday

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with overnight closures planned Thursday and Friday. U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews install culvert pipes under the highway overnight. The work will take place from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp will remain open during these hours.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!