5/5/20 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 3 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. All three are from Pulaski County. Currently, there are 30 individuals from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a female in her 40s and one is a female in her 50s, both from Union County, and one is a male in his 40s from Pulaski County. All persons are being isolated. Currently, S7HD is reporting a total of 67 cases and 1 death. The number of individuals confirmed, to date, within the Southern Seven Counties are 3 in Alexander County, 1 in Hardin County. 4 in Johnson County, 5 in Massac County, 21 in Pulaski County, and 33 in Union County. All of the Alexander and Hardin County cases have recovered. 2 in Johnson County, 3 in Massac County, 14 in Pulaski County, and 7 in Union County have recovered. Union County is the only county in the region to have a COVID19 related death.

