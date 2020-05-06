MO Senate passes $34.9 billion state budget

The Missouri Senate has passed a $34.9 billion state operating budget plan. Some House and Senate members begin budget negotiations today. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said the proposal restores proposed cuts to Missouri’s colleges and universities and a future $200 million research institute in Columbia that could cure diseases like cancer.

The plan contains full base funding for Missouri’s K through 12 public schools but no longer includes a two-percent state worker pay raise. The Constitutional deadline to pass the budget is Friday.

