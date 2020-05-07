25 rail cars derailed in Dunklin County after train accident

A train derailed near the Arkansas state line in Dunklin County on Monday. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department says the train derailed on US 62 and County Road 217, west of Campbell, along with the 25 rail cars it was toting at the time of the incident. No one was injured from the derailing, and none of the contents inside the cars spilled. It is unknown at this time what caused the train to derail, and an investigation is underway.

